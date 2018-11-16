Laois-Offaly school rehearsals in full swing for Legally Blonde

Colaiste Iosagain, Portarlington has announced that rehearsals are in full swing for its next musical production, Legally Blonde.

A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the movie, Legally Blonde The Musical follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams.

Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances, this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal.

Legally Blonde The Musical is perfect for school theatre, featuring a large ensemble and several big song-and-dance numbers. It is a very funny musical with fantastic songs along the way to help tell the story and create this hilarious story.

With over 150 students involved in the show and directed by Mr Conor Mitchell, Ms Emily Seery and Ms Laura Cahill this promises to be a raging success.

It goes on stage on Wednesday to Friday, December 5-7, at 7.30pm. Tickets are on sale from the school reception at €10 each.