Dragons Den kids fitness classes coming to Tullamore

Athlone native Elisha Colgan is delighted and excited to be bringing RINKA Fitness for Kids to Tullamore from September of this year.

“Encouraging our younger generation to get involved and develop a love for fitness and a healthy lifestyle is something I am extremely passionate about, and I am thrilled I have been afforded the opportunity to do so in Tullamore with RINKA,” Elisha said.

As it stands Tullamore has a strong tradition of encouraging all age groups to get involved in community activities and keep active, and this is another way in which they can do so.

What makes RINKA different is that it involves children from ages 3+. It not only encourages movement through interactive and fun-filled activities but educates our children on how their body moves, how to keep their mind healthy and realise the enjoyment and happiness you feel while being active, fit and healthy.

Elisha will be leading high energy classes with the aim of encouraging as many young people to be themselves in a safe, fun and action-packed class!

RINKA are multi-activity classes for kids as young as 3 and teach all the fundamentals of fitness in a non-competitive environment.

"The idea behind RINKA is to teach kids from a young age that fitness is fun. Habits are formed in childhood and we want to help children form healthy ones," Elisha said.

"RINKA aims to provide children with a fun, active class that develops a sense of self-confidence in a non-competitive, positive environment where children will have the freedom to develop at their own pace without any outside pressures of exams, performances or competitions."

"At RINKA,Our focus is on the children – we offer them a place where they know they matter, they are capable and they can have fun. We provide them with a guaranteed warm welcome, a genuine smile and aim to foster in them a love of an active, creative lifestyle."

For more information and secure a space contact Elisha through the ‘RINKA Kids Fitness with Elisha’ Facebook page.

“I can’t wait to bring a new energy to young peoples’ fitness in Tullamore, and build on the many fantastic community activities for kids that are already in place,” says Elisha.