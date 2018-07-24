The demand for burgundy suits through the roof in Offaly this grad season

There's a severe bang of notions around Offaly lately as young fellas up and down the county pull on tailored burguny suits.

Galvin Tullamore has revealed that they simply couldn't ignore the demand for the flashy suits, confirming on Twitter that, "You asked, we delivered."

You asked, and we delivered!

We are delighted to announce we are now stocking the Herbie Frogg 3 piece suit in the colour burgundy! This suit is in high demand at the moment, so we have decided to make that spending a little bit easier, and offer it at JUST €199! pic.twitter.com/cDrjKCWemW — Galvin Tullamore (@GalvinTullamore) July 24, 2018

They have stocked up on this three-piece Herbie Frogg burgundy suit such was the demand. They've received an influx of requests for the ensemble in recent weeks as the school Debs season takes off.

Galvin in Tullamore said, "This suit is in high demand at the moment, so we have decided to make that spending a little bit easier, and offer it at JUST €199."

It's far from burgundy suits you were raised, lads!

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.