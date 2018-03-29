10 things that happen every time you go shopping in Penneys

1. You'll have an argument with your other half...

"Just go have a look around the men's section," will be the instruction after you get sick of them moping around behind you muttering under their breath.

2. You'll buy way more than you meant to...

You know the score - you go in for a pair of those cheap shoes you like but emerge with four new outfits, a fluffy pyjamas and five flamingo cushions.

3. The basket will just not be big enough...

'A pallet and a forklift would be more in their line now and I'd clean up.'

4. You'll buy extra stuff at the checkout...

As you queue up with your latest haul, you'll throw in clips, socks, wipes and whatever else is lying around near the checkout.

5. You'll buy stuff you don't even like because it's on sale...

'Why did you buy that top?' Sure look, we've all been there and when in Penneys you will definitely buy a top you don't like just because it's a euro.

6. You'll bump into weary men...

You know the ones draped across the rail you want to look at. God love them!

7. You'll do laps...

You'll circle something like a hawk until you eventually swoop in and buy it - not before holding it up to yourself ten times. Sure actually trying stuff on is too much effort altogether.

8. You'll want to strangle someone...

Particularly that person in front of you in the queue who doesn't budge when the checkout calls them down while you're thinking, if I have to stand here for even a second longer, I'm definitely going to buy about six of these DVDs I've already seen.

9. A row will break out...

There'll be at least a good shouldering match over the last pair of those shoes all the bloggers have been spouting about on Instagram.

10. There'll be jealousy everywhere...

You'll cut some young one with a look of pure envy when you spot something you like in her basket and don't know where she found it.