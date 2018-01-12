Tullamore Hospital bake-off raises €1,200 for Oncology Unit

Before Christmas, the staff of the Estates Department in the Area Office, Tullamore, decided to hold a bake-off between the boys and girls in the department with the proceeds donated to the Oncology Unit at Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

The staff came up with the idea of the fundraiser in memory of one of their colleague’s sisters who attended the unit during her terminal illness.

So, the team, captained by Bernard Pierce and Caroline Oxley, broke out the flour, their whisks and mixers, in a bid to take the crown.

It was an amazing success with the girls winning on the day, and a total amount of €1,220 raised and presented to Liz Meade on behalf of the Oncology Unit MRHT.

