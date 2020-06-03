QUIZ: The Offaly roundabout and traffic lights quiz - 9

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

QUIZ: The Offaly roundabout and traffic lights quiz - 9a

QUIZ: The Offaly roundabout and traffic lights quiz - 9a

In what Offaly town would you find this roundabout?

1 - Shinrone

2 - Daingean

3 - Clara

4 - Kinnitty