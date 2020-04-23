QUIZ: The Big Offaly General Knowledge Quiz - 3a

QUIZ: The Big Offaly General Knowledge Quiz

Q. Eamon Bulfin was elected chairman of Offaly County Council in 1920 but in what country was he born?

A. Ireland

B. Argentina

C. Belgium

D. Scotland