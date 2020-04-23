QUIZ: The Big Offaly General Knowledge Quiz - 33a

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

QUIZ: The Big Offaly General Knowledge Quiz - 33a

Not quite right. Have another go...

Q. Who won the 2019 Offaly senior football championship?

A. Ferbane

B. Rhode

C. Clara

D. Edenderry