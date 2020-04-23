QUIZ: The Big Offaly General Knowledge Quiz - 43

Justin Kelly

Q. Name the Offaly born greyhound famous for winning two English greyhound derbies?

A. Mick The Miller

B. Newshound

C. Droopys Loopy

D. Faithful Flyer