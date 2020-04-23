QUIZ: The Big Offaly General Knowledge Quiz - 44

Justin Kelly

Justin Kelly

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

QUIZ: The Big Offaly General Knowledge Quiz - 44

Q. Fashion models Oisin and Ronan Murphy are from which Offaly town?

A. Tullamore

B. Birr

C. Banagher

D. Ferbane