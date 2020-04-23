QUIZ: The Big Offaly General Knowledge Quiz - 42

Q. Which Offaly born explorer led a reconnaissance mission to Mount Everest in 1921?

A. Tom Crean

B. William Parsons

C. Charles Howard Bury

D. Ernest Shackleton