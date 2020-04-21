QUIZ: The Big Offaly General Knowledge Quiz - 49a

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

QUIZ: The Big Offaly General Knowledge Quiz - 49a

That's not right - have another go at it...

Q. Which Offaly man acted alongside Bradley Cooper in culinary movie Burnt?

A. Peter Campion

B. Darragh O'Toole

C. Sam Keeley

D. Aidan Quinn