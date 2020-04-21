QUIZ: The Big Offaly General Knowledge Quiz - 48a

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

QUIZ: The Big Offaly General Knowledge Quiz - 48

Nope, have another swipe at it...

Q. Shane Dooley is the son of which former Offaly hurler?

A. Joe Dooley

B. Billy Dooley

C. Johnny Dooley