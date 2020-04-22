QUIZ: The Big Offaly General Knowledge Quiz - 19a

QUIZ: The Big Offaly General Knowledge Quiz

What was Offaly called before the name changed after the country achieved independence?

A - Prince's County

B - Princess' County

C - Queen's County 

D - King's County