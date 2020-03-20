Michael Moore Car Sales OPEN with coronavirus measures in place

In light of recent government communications and advice from the HSE and the World Health Organisation regarding COVID-19 (Coronavirus), Michael Moore Car Sales would like to "assure our customers that we are taking the appropriate actions to

maintain the safety of our staff and customers."

"We are taking the appropriate precautions but as it stands today, we remain very much open for business as usual. If you have any sales or servicing enquiries, oryou are looking to order parts or accessories then please contact us as usual on 0578624102.

"We appreciate your continued custom and wish you the best of health and safety during this time."