Jockey Brian Hayes hits Cheltenham target with Dads Lad

Jockey Brian Hayes had a red-letter day at Cheltenham on Saturday, riding his first winner at the iconic home of jump racing.

Hayes gave Dads Lad (7-2) an ultra-confident ride, pouncing late to pick off Effernock Fizz inside the final furlong of the 888Sport Handicap Chase, a two-mile event where the pace fell apart.

The Willie Mullins-trained Dad’s Lad has got his career back on track since going over fences and the trainer’s son and assistant, Patrick Mullins, said the seven-year-old will likely return to the Festival meeting in March.

“That was magic,” said Mullins. “I thought it was a Ruby (Walsh) ride from Brian. He rode him with loads of confidence and got everything right.

“We might have to look at the Grand Annual – he might get in at the bottom.

“I was a bit worried, but I left the instructions to Brian as he knows the horse. I said to ride him as you find him and he thought there was loads of pace in the race. Brian is a very good rider. It was his first winner at Cheltenham and it won’t be his last.

“He has been a big part of our team at Closutton for the past couple of years and I just thought the ride won it, to be honest.”

He added: “He is not a mid-winter horse. I think he is very well-in over hurdles and there is a big hurdle in him somewhere – and there’s a big Flat handicap in him too.

“We will look at the Connacht Hotel, the big amateur handicap at Galway next year. There are a few more pots to go for before that.”

Decent staying handicap chases will provide targets for Lord Accord (15-2), who jumped superbly to claim the 888Sport Is Made To Play Handicap Chase under Richie McLernon.

Neil Mulholland’s seven-year-old had the benefit of a pipe-opener over hurdles and put that fitness to the test in style, drawing readily clear of The Wolf to win by four and a half lengths.

“It was nice and convincing,” said Mulholland. “It was good to have the previous run under his belt and he came up the hill well. That was a nice confidence-booster.

“He does jump and does stay, so races like the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury are the sort of races he should be in for and having a look at.

“We won this race in the past with Young Master and Midnight Chase. They came back and won in November and December, but this horse wouldn’t want it too soft, that’s why Newbury might suit him, because it is a fairly dry track.

“We will run him wherever the ground is nice, definitely not on soft ground.”

When you are given the name of Shearer (100-30), big things can be expected of you.

Shearer on target again! Shearer proves too strong for Twig after the last to strike in the @888sport Novices' Hurdle @CheltenhamRaces for @PFNicholls, @McNeill_Family and @adrianheskin pic.twitter.com/pu5po6IIQI — Racing TV (@RacingTV) October 22, 2022

The record-breaking former England, Newcastle and Blackburn striker’s equine namesake scored for the third time over hurdles, arriving just when it mattered to mow down Twig and take the 888Sport Novices’ Hurdle under Adrian Heskin.

Trainer Paul Nicholls, said: “I’m delighted to win with him. He has improved a bit and strengthened up. He had sore shins last year which was playing him up all the time.

“He has got over that and grown all the time and is improving all the time.

“I was fairly confident going to the last, as he usually keeps a bit in the tank.

“Adrian was always going to arrive late. That’s three of his last four he’s won now and he’s getting there. He is a lovely horse who has been immature and just needed all the time he’s had, but hopefully he will keep improving.”

Owner Max McNeill named the six-year-old and Nicholls added: “We always thought a lot of him when he started off, when he was a baby. Max wanted to call a good one Shearer. Touch wood he wasn’t far wrong.

“We were going to go chasing, but now he’s won a couple, we’ll probably stay over hurdles.”

Shoot First (9-4 favourite) may be put away until the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle Final at the Festival after a cosy success in the qualifier.

Charles Byrnes watched with pride as his son, 7lb claimer Philip, powered to success on the horse’s third outing in a handicap.

Byrnes said: “The rain just came in time. He likes a slight bit of ease in the ground. He travelled unreal and jumped brilliant all through the race. He got there a bit soon.

“The final would look the obvious route and that will probably get him in. It’s Philip’s first time riding here, so it is a bit of a dream.”

He added: “I’d imagine we will put him away and you probably won’t see him again until March.”

Chemical Energy may only have beaten two rivals in the 3m Jim Wilson Memorial Novices' Chase, but he was cut to 12-1 from 50s for the National Hunt Chaw at the Festival meeting in March. Gordon Elliott may put him away until then. @PAracing pic.twitter.com/nM8LyZ3X4o — Simon Milham (@simonmilham) October 22, 2022

Chemical Energy could also be put away until the Festival after his victory in the Jim Wilson Memorial Novices’ Chase saw him slashed to 12-1 from 50s by Paddy Power for the National Hunt Chase.

Trainer Gordon Elliott, who was completing a double along with jockey Davy Russell, said: “He has done it well. Davy said he pulled him wide for a bit of better because he hated the ground on the inside. He just needs good ground.

“The National Hunt Chase is the type of race he will be going for. He probably won’t have run now until then. He wants better ground, you couldn’t knock his performance, but he is ground-dependent.”