From Tuesday to Saturday - Met Éireann's weather forecast for Punchestown 2022

Racegoers at Punchestown 2022 look set to bask in some glorious sunshine in the 'great comeback' festival in Kildare.

Fashionistas might want to bring an umbrella as Met Éireann does predict some isolated showers.

Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees, coolest in the east in a light to moderate easterly breeze.

Met Éireann say it will be "staying settled for the rest of the week as high pressure remains positioned close to Ireland. Feeling mild where sunny spells develop, but turning cool by night."

See Met Éireann's full weather forecast for Punchestown week below, including family day on Saturday.

Tuesday night: Another mainly dry night with clear spells and just one or two lingering showers. Quite cool with lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees in a light easterly breeze. A few patches of mist and fog will develop overnight.

Wednesday: Wednesday morning will be largely dry and bright with sunny spells. It will turn cloudier as the day goes on with well scattered showers developing. Highest temperatures ranging from 10 degrees in the east to 15 degrees in the west in light to moderate easterly winds.

Wednesday night: Dry overnight with clear spells and occasional mist and fog patches developing. A cold night with lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees in a light breeze.

Thursday: Slightly cloudier on Thursday, though remaining mostly dry with just isolated light showers. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in light winds.

Thursday night: Dry with clear spells and light winds. Another cool night with lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees.

Friday: Dry with sunny spells for most of the day, though cloud will build from the west later on. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees in a light variable breeze.

The weekend: Current indications suggest that the weekend will be cloudier with the chance of patchy rain and drizzle