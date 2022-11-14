Car plunges into bog on busy road in Midlands during heavy rain

A car has plunged off a busy national road in Laois, down into a bog during heavy weekend rains.

The crash happened on what has become a black spot for accidents, on the N80 road between Portlaoise and Mountmellick.

Laois Gardaí have confirmed that the incident took place at about 6pm on Sunday evening, November 13.

The only occupant was the driver and miraculously, they were not injured.

The incident was "weather related" say Gardaí, with heavy rain taking place at the time.

The road was closed for a period of time.

The car remained lying in the bog on Monday, with traffic due to be stopped again to facilitate vehicle recovery.

The site has seen several vehicles going off road in the past year, including a car last February, and an articulated lorry a year ago.

The bog road has no verges, described in the past by Laois County Council CEO John Mulholland as "very deficient in every respect".

The section of the N80 national road was granted €2.3 million for road repairs last year.