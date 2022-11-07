WEATHER WARNINGS: Damaging gusts and localised flooding forecast as Met Eireann extends Weather Warnings to more counties

Met Eireann has extended a Wind Warning issued on Sunday to more counties with heavy rain also on the way.

A Status Yellow Met Eireann Wind Warning now covers Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

It is valid from 11.10am on Monday and remains in place until 9pm tonight. It warns that a spell of very strong and gusty southerly winds will track eastwards on Monday afternoon and evening with damaging gusts of up to 110 km/h possible.

A separate Status Yellow Rain Warning is also in place for Kerry and Galway up to 9pm this evening. This warns that spells of heavy rain at times today may lead to localised flooding. Highest rainfall amounts will be in mountainous areas.

The UK Met Office has also issued a Rain Warning for County Down.

A weather advisory for all of Ireland also remains in place for this week.

Met Eireann is warning that further spells of rain and showers will cause localised flooding due to waterlogged soils and high river levels.

The full Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week is as follows.

Weather Forecast for Monday

Cloudy and blustery on Monday afternoon with outbreaks of rain turning heavy at times, with an ongoing risk of flooding. It will become windy or squally for a time as an organised band of rain crosses the country also with strong to near gale and gusty southerly winds, strongest in the south and southeast. As that band of showery rain begins to clear to showers from the southwest, winds will veer southwesterly and gradually ease later this afternoon and this evening. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.

Clear spells and scattered showers tonight, some turning heavy or thundery. While winds will ease mostly moderate to fresh with lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees.

Weather Forecast for Tuesday

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, Tuesday will be breezy with sunny spells and scattered showers, some turning heavy or thundery. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds.

On Tuesday night, showers will continue for a time, but will become confined to western coastal counties overnight. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees with moderate southwest winds.

Weather Forecast for Wednesday

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast, Wednesday will be bright with sunny spells. There'll be some showers in the west and northwest, but a good deal of dry weather further east. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees with moderate southwest breezes. Through Wednesday evening and night outbreaks of rain will spread northeastwards over the country with freshening southerly winds. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.

Weather Forecast for Thursday

Thursday will be mild, humid and mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees with fresh to strong southerly winds. Through the evening and night, more persistent rain will spread eastwards across the country with localised flooding possible.

Weather Forecast for Friday

Friday will continue mild and mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain, which may be heavy at times in the west of the country with localised flooding possible. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees with fresh gusty southerly winds.

Weather Forecast for the weekend

Met Eireann says that current indications suggest that next weekend will continue mild and unsettled with outbreaks of rain and drizzle through Saturday and more persistent rain spreading eastwards across the country on Sunday. Day time temperatures will range from about 13 to 16 degrees with mainly moderate fresh southerly winds.