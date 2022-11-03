Fireworks and loud exhausts in Slieve Blooms disturb locals and wildlife

The peace and tranquility of the oldest mountains in Europe are being shattered at weekends by rowdy groups of young people in cars with loud exhausts and local people in the Slieve Bloom mountains are fearful the situation is escalating beyond control.

Local people in the beautiful mountain region told the Tribune the Halloween bank holiday weekend was particularly bad, with dozens of loud cars driving at excessive speeds on the mountain roads gathered in Glendine for illegal fireworks.

A local farmer, whose sheep were startled by the fireworks and fled their compound after breaking a fence in panic, said the rubbish left behind at weekends is excessive and that burned out vehicles and incidents of illegal fly-tipping are becoming more common.

However, it is the loud exhausts and dangerous driving which have locals most concerned, the farmer said and explained the groups usually congregate at the look-out point at Glendine. "A few speed bumps or a few tables and chairs for visitors in the small car-park area would sort it out overnight - they meet there to do their stunts" he said.

The rubbish left behind from Halloween fireworks is strewn all across Glendine - Pic: D. Keegan

The local farmer also said the loud noise and fireworks have "a terrible effect" on the wildlife of the Slieve Blooms, frightened by the noise and flashing lights.

"The Guards do come up and try to deal with it - but they need to put in something to take up some space in the Glendine carpark so they can't do their stunts there", the farmer said.

Rubbish in the Glendine carpark - Pic: D. Keegan