31 Oct 2022

Offaly man wins prestigious IACP Midlands Regional Award

SEAMUS

Seamus Sheehy

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

31 Oct 2022 2:14 PM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

THE Irish Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (IACP) has honoured Séamus Sheedy MIACP of Tullamore with the Midlands Regional Award.

Mr Sheedy is a dedicated counsellor, psychotherapist, and supervisor. Within the Midlands community Séamus has become an inspirational ‘go-to person’ when it comes to developing and increasing access to counselling and psychotherapy services.

Mr. Sheedy played an instrumental role in assisting James O'Connor, this year’s honouree for the IACP Public Inspiration Award, to establish Accessible Counselling Tullamore (ACT), helping increase the availability of mental health services to those who need it.

In addition to managing his own well-established private practices in the Midlands, Séamus also has a long history of volunteering for the IACP and serving as a member of the board of directors.

Speaking this week regarding Mr. Sheedy’s award, IACP Chief Executive Officer Lisa Molloy stated: “I congratulate Séamus Sheedy our Midlands Regional Award recipient for the many outstanding contributions to the counselling and psychotherapy profession, especially his commitment to mentoring new therapists in the Midlands Region. In his work with IACP, Séamus passionately acts proactively within his roles to help the IACP to develop and evolve in every way he can.”

Commenting following the award, Séamus Sheedy stated: “I was humbled to receive the Midlands Regional Award at the recent IACP conference, an award for outstanding contributions to the counselling/psychotherapy field. My journey working as a Volunteer for IACP started with the Midlands Regional Committee in 2005.”

Mr. Sheedy continued: “Being part of a committee takes you out of your comfort zone, it definitely challenged me. In 2005 I became Treasurer doing something totally new with people I hadn’t met before. We were often faced with various challenges to solve as a volunteer when organising IACP workshops. All of this required me to exercise critical thinking skills that helped my own personal development, this award in 2022 is a huge honour.”

The awards ceremony was at the IACP 7th annual conference held on the 15th October at the Galway Bay Hotel.

