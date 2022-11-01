Offaly's Grand Canal Greenway will have 'transformative effect' on the local economy

Imagine travelling on your bicycle or walking along almost 100kms of peaceful greenway through the unspoiled Offaly countryside - among greenery and wildlife along the banks of the historic Grand Canal.

This game-changing local amenity and tourist attraction will soon become a reality and hopes are high the Offaly Grand Canal Greenway will have a transformative effect on the local economy in some of the most rural parts of the county.

Already receiving rave reviews on Tripadvisor, when fully complete the Grand Canal Greenway will link with similar projects in Kilbeggan and Mullingar to the east and North Tipperary and Galway to the west - creating an incredible network of safe routes for people embracing the new phenomenon that has transformed the world of recreation and tourism.

Anyone who has recently visited Westport and Newport in County Mayo, or travelled along the southern sections of the Wild Atlantic Way route in Clare, Kerry and Cork will have seen the dramatic effect that greenways can have on the local economy and tourist numbers.

It is hoped Offaly's Grand Canal Greenway can replicate this success and the members of Birr Municipal Council received an update from Area Engineer, Willie Ryan at their monthly meeting last week about the project's progress; which he said is already having a positive impact on small businesses in the villages dotted along the route.

Mr Ryan said the section of greenway between Belmont and Ferbane boasts particularly beautiful scenery and said there are "great opportunities for the development of local businesses and economies" in this region.

Currently it stretches for 94.3kms, with 57kms off-road and on routes devoted to only pedestrians and cyclists and 20.2kms on shared roads - with plans to increase the off-road greenway only segments to 75.7kms and reduce the shared sections to 17.5kms.

€7-million has been spent on the project to date and has seen collaboration between Offaly County Council's planning and roads departments and the Waterways Ireland steering group for the scheme's delivery.

This route's success has been achieved with the assistance of multiple landowners and shareholders, who saw the potential benefit to the area, Mr Ryan said. The route also links into Lough Boora and is attracting tourists to stay in the area and visit areas usually beyond the reach of most visitors during a short stay.

The plans aim to build a strong brand for the scheme, with its own eye-catching signage and identity and complements the existing strong tourist product in the bigger towns like Birr and Tullamore.

The members thanked Mr Ryan for his informative update and provided input with recommendations to extend a link between Birr and Lusmagh and to encourage accommodation providers to embrace the scheme's potential. Capitalising on attracting visitors to stay in the area for more than just a short visit is essential, the members agreed.

Cllr. John Clendennen said an opportunity exists to someday link the route to the Slieve Bloom Mountains and the popular mountain biking trails, with further potential for creating sign assisted looped routes to attract the very dedicated road cycling community.

Cllr. John Leahy said the project, which once seemed aspirational, is now connecting communities and creating opportunities for a cottage industry to grow alongside it, while Cllr. Peter Ormond said he hopes to see major investment in promoting the Grand Canal Greenway and its opportunities to people in the area.

"It is a fantastic piece of infrastructure to have in our county", Cllr. Ormond said.