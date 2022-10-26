Search

26 Oct 2022

Planning sought for new apartment block in Roscrea town

Planning has been lodged for the demolition of Roscrea Motor Works (incorporating Milan Motors) and the creation of a new apartment block. Photo: D. Keegan

Reporter:

Midland Tribune Reporter

26 Oct 2022 10:05 AM

Email:

darren.keegan@iconicnews.ie

A planning application has been lodged with Tipperary County Council for a 27-bedroom apartment building and demolition works at the Roscrea Motor Works site.

Dermot Ryan and Rosemary Ryan are applying for permission to develop a site at the junction of Lourdes Road and Church Street in Roscrea town.

The application involves demolition of Roscrea Motor Works (incorporating Milan Motors) including all below-ground fuel tanks and forecourt fuel pumps, and a two-storey semi-detached unoccupied residential house known as Roseville.

Also to be demolished is a two-storey semi-detached residential unoccupied dwelling named Maryville and a single-storey detached shed named Wrennswood Fuels.

Permission is sought for the construction of a three-to-five-storey building accommodating 27 apartments. These are to be comprised of 18 one-bedroom apartments, seven two-bedroom apartments and two three-bedroom apartments.

A new vehicle entrance to the development off Church Street is also planned, along with nine car parking spaces and 10 bicycle parking spaces, and connections to all services, and all ancillary site development works.

A decision from the local authority is expected by November 22.

