Strong objections to accommodating asylum seekers in Puckane

Plans to place Ukrainian refugee families into thatched holiday cottages in a rural North Tipperary village have met strong opposition among elected representatives and the local community.

Plans are in motion for a Dublin based property group to acquire 12 thatched cottages in the centre of Puckane village, which were built in the 1960s. The quaint thatched cottages have become a famed local landmark and have been vacant since 2020, but might soon be put to use accommodating 12 Ukrainian families fleeing the war with Russia.

News that Puckane's population, which is less than 250 people, will grow by approximately 70 people overnight has prompted local representatives to point out the village school is already at capacity and essential services are already overstretched.

Due to limited public resources and Puckane's capability to accommodate such a sudden population increase, local elected representatives have objected to the plans and described Puckane as "the wrong fit" for an asylum centre and claim that profit is being put before the welfare of people.

The holiday cottages are 12 three-bedroom thatched cottages and went on the market during the summer for €2-million. The property has been described by elected representatives as purpose built holiday rental accommodation and not equipped to accommodate people seeking asylum in Ireland.

The issue was raised at the monthly meeting of the Nenagh Municipal Council by Councillor Joe Hannigan, who was Cathaoirleach of the District in 2019 when an asylum centre to accommodate 16 families was created in Borrisokane.

Cllr. Hannigan said that project remains a continuing success due to the support of the local community, who formed a committee and became involved in the development, which was supported by several government agencies.

However, the community of Puckane are not receiving the same support and said the company overseeing the plans, Dublin based Double Property Group, opted for a "megaphone approach" when they attempted to address the dearth of consultation by publishing a letter in a local newspaper.

Cllr. Hannigan said he chaired a public meeting in Puckane and stressed the community in Puckane "want to play their part and help" but are very concerned about the village's ability to accommodate traumatised families "who need professional support".

Cllr. Hannigan said he is "amazed at the lack of research" the property company performed into Puckane before making such a significant decision and criticised their letter in the local media as "filled with inaccuracies".

"Local people feel they aren't getting a straight answer", Cllr Hannigan said and called on the Municipal Council to contact Minister for Children, Equality, Integration and Disability, Roderic O'Gorman to arrange a meeting with a delegation to debate the issue.

Cllr. Seamie Morris strongly supported Cllr. Hannigan, saying the plans are "all about profit and nothing to do with human rights" - adding the letter from Double Property "showed their contempt for local people".

Cllr. Ger Darcy also attended the public meetings in Puckane and applauded the community's "calm and responsible" reaction to the news. He said "putting 12 to 14 families into a village with a population of 200 shows no balance at all."

Cllr. Darcy said the national school in Puckane "is full'' and that "huge work has gone into creating a tourist product in the lakeside region and it would be a terrible loss" for the village to lose the cottages "that have been there for so long".

Cllr. Michael O'Meara supported the call for a meeting with Minister O'Gorman and said "Puckane is the wrong fit". The letter from the property company "smacks of one upmanship" he said, and described the government's approach as "just get them in and throw money at it".

Cathaoirleach, Cllr. Hughie McGrath supported the calls for a meeting with Minister O'Gorman and urged Tipperary's Oireachtas members to become involved. "Even TD's find it hard to get a meeting with a Minister and I'm not sure how successful a delegation from Nenagh Municipal District might be", he cautioned.

"Our Oireachtas members are in Dublin every week with the Minister and they might have better success meeting with him. I understand that time is of the essence here and will contact the Minister's office", the Cathaoirleach said.