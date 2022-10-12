Search

12 Oct 2022

Locations of community centres in Offaly to receive grant aid revealed

MUCKLAGH COMMUNITY CENTRE

Mucklagh Community Centre is among the centres around Offaly to benefit from the grant aid

Ger Scully

12 Oct 2022 1:49 PM

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

A TOTAL OF €356,008 in funding to support community centres across Offaly has been welcomed by local Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen.

The new Community Centre Investment Fund (CCIF) will support groups in every county to carry out refurbishments and improvements of their local community facility.


Grants of up to €25,000 will be provided to almost 600 groups in both rural and urban communities.


The funding will see improvements to community centres, GAA clubs, parish halls, youth centres, men’s sheds and facilities used by our elderly.


Deputy Cowen said, "The Community Centre Investment Fund represents the largest single investment in community centres in decades and I'm delighted to see various groups from across Offaly benefiting from this funding.  


"Fianna Fáil in Government recognise the importance of community centres - that shared community space where people can gather to support each other, to work, to socialise, and to help to continue to develop their local community.


“I want to congratulate all of the successful groups who are receiving funding, which I know will benefit local communities for years to come."

The centres in Offaly to benefit from the grant aid are

An Siolan, Ferbane
B.L.C. Developments Company 
Banagher Community Centre
Barna Development Association
Birr Stage Guild Company 
Carrig & Riverstown Development Association
Clara Community & Family Resource Centre Company 
Clonbullogue Parish Hall Committee
Dunkerrin Community Centre
Eglish & Rath Community Centre Company 
Killavilla Community Centre
Kilmurry Hall Committee
Kinnitty Community Development Group
Mid Offaly Housing Association
Mucklagh Community Development Company 
Shannon Bank Park Trustees
The Charleville Centre
Tullamore Community & Family Resource Centre Company 

