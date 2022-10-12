Locations of community centres in Offaly to receive grant aid revealed

Mucklagh Community Centre is among the centres around Offaly to benefit from the grant aid
A TOTAL OF €356,008 in funding to support community centres across Offaly has been welcomed by local Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen.
The new Community Centre Investment Fund (CCIF) will support groups in every county to carry out refurbishments and improvements of their local community facility.
Grants of up to €25,000 will be provided to almost 600 groups in both rural and urban communities.
The funding will see improvements to community centres, GAA clubs, parish halls, youth centres, men’s sheds and facilities used by our elderly.
Deputy Cowen said, "The Community Centre Investment Fund represents the largest single investment in community centres in decades and I'm delighted to see various groups from across Offaly benefiting from this funding.
"Fianna Fáil in Government recognise the importance of community centres - that shared community space where people can gather to support each other, to work, to socialise, and to help to continue to develop their local community.
“I want to congratulate all of the successful groups who are receiving funding, which I know will benefit local communities for years to come."
The centres in Offaly to benefit from the grant aid are
An Siolan, Ferbane
B.L.C. Developments Company
Banagher Community Centre
Barna Development Association
Birr Stage Guild Company
Carrig & Riverstown Development Association
Clara Community & Family Resource Centre Company
Clonbullogue Parish Hall Committee
Dunkerrin Community Centre
Eglish & Rath Community Centre Company
Killavilla Community Centre
Kilmurry Hall Committee
Kinnitty Community Development Group
Mid Offaly Housing Association
Mucklagh Community Development Company
Shannon Bank Park Trustees
The Charleville Centre
Tullamore Community & Family Resource Centre Company
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.