Locations of community centres in Offaly to receive grant aid revealed

A TOTAL OF €356,008 in funding to support community centres across Offaly has been welcomed by local Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen.

The new Community Centre Investment Fund (CCIF) will support groups in every county to carry out refurbishments and improvements of their local community facility.



Grants of up to €25,000 will be provided to almost 600 groups in both rural and urban communities.



The funding will see improvements to community centres, GAA clubs, parish halls, youth centres, men’s sheds and facilities used by our elderly.



Deputy Cowen said, "The Community Centre Investment Fund represents the largest single investment in community centres in decades and I'm delighted to see various groups from across Offaly benefiting from this funding.



"Fianna Fáil in Government recognise the importance of community centres - that shared community space where people can gather to support each other, to work, to socialise, and to help to continue to develop their local community.



“I want to congratulate all of the successful groups who are receiving funding, which I know will benefit local communities for years to come."

The centres in Offaly to benefit from the grant aid are

An Siolan, Ferbane

B.L.C. Developments Company

Banagher Community Centre

Barna Development Association

Birr Stage Guild Company

Carrig & Riverstown Development Association

Clara Community & Family Resource Centre Company

Clonbullogue Parish Hall Committee

Dunkerrin Community Centre

Eglish & Rath Community Centre Company

Killavilla Community Centre

Kilmurry Hall Committee

Kinnitty Community Development Group

Mid Offaly Housing Association

Mucklagh Community Development Company

Shannon Bank Park Trustees

The Charleville Centre

Tullamore Community & Family Resource Centre Company