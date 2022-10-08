Search

08 Oct 2022

German travel journalists cruise through Offaly

GERMAN

Travel journalists from Germany pictured at the ancient monastic site of Clonmacnoise

08 Oct 2022

A group of German journalists visited Ireland last week, cruising on the River Shannon. They were here as guests of Tourism Ireland, Fáilte Ireland and German cruising tour operator, Le Boat.

The visiting journalists – including representatives of popular travel magazines, a regional newspaper and a radio station – were here to find out more about cruising holidays on the Shannon and to experience at first-hand the spectacular scenery and the wealth of things to see and do in this part of Ireland.

The group cruised along the River Shannon, stopping off in Co Offaly to explore Banagher and Clonmacnoise.

“Tourism Ireland was delighted to invite this group of journalists to visit Co Offaly and Ireland,” said Nadine Lehmann, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Germany. “Fact-finding visits like this are a really effective way for us to get positive exposure for cruising on the Shannon and Ireland – through their articles and broadcasts, the journalists will encourage their readers and listeners to come and experience this part of Ireland for themselves.”

 Germany is the third-largest source of visitors to the island of Ireland and one of the largest outbound travel markets in the world. In 2019, we welcomed 749,000 German visitors to the island of Ireland.

