Grandsons celebrate Shinrone's success with goalkeeping grandfather

Adam, John and Darragh Landy.
There was a lovely moment this week in the wake of Shinrone's historic win in the Offaly Senior Hurling Final last Sunday.
Shinrone won their first ever Senior title with an impressive victory over Kilcormac Killoughey in O'Connor Park.
Shinrone had come close before but had never managed to get over the finish line.
In a lovely moment, Adam and Darragh Landy, who were on the Shinrone panel which won the county final on Sunday, were pictured with their grandfather John Landy. John was the goalkeeper for the last Shinrone team to reach a county final in 1960.
