07 Oct 2022

Offaly motorist who parked on double yellow line handed six month driving ban

Offaly motorist who parked on double yellow line handed six month driving ban

07 Oct 2022 2:46 PM

A Tullamore man was disqualified from holding a driving licence for six months for parking on double lines during last week's Tullamore Court sitting.

Gary Jeffrey, 1 Chancery Park Court, Tullamore committed the offence at Church Road, Tullamore on June 14, 2021.

Sgt James O'Sullivan said the defendant “parked outside an ice cream shop,” and he failed to pay his Fixed Charge Notice.

Garda Adrian Hughes said he spoke to Mr Jeffrey on the day and he failed to move his car when asked to do so.

Sgt O'Sullivan told the Judge that the defendant had eleven previous convictions, including one for parking in a disabled bay, and one for having an underage passenger in his car without a seatbelt.

Judge Andrew Cody commented that it was clear to him that the defendant had no decent regard for the road traffic laws, “therefore I am going to convict and fine €200 and disqualify from holding a driving licence for six months.”

