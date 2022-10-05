Large Tullamore school to get major extension after plans approved

Colaiste Choilm Tullamore to open online only enrolment for 2021
A large school in Tullamore is set to get a major extension after plans for the work were approved.
Once completed, the school's capacity will increase from 620 pupils to 750 pupils.
The plans will see the demolition and reposition of an existing external store and the construction of a new three-storey extension circa 2050m2. There will also be minor alterations to the layout of the existing building
The proposed extension provides general classrooms, specialist rooms and a two class based special education needs units and associated ancillary accommodation.
Redevelopment of the existing car park under the plans will provide 21 additional parking spaces and 150 bicycle spaces.
There will also be boundary treatment comprising an alteration to the existing pedestrian access off Bachelor's Walk to provide vehicular maintenance and fire tender access.
Also included in the plans are new footpaths and an external play area.
Offaly County Council granted permission for the development with four conditions attached.
