Auction of signed Shane Lowry portrait to aid Offaly Ukrainian support group

Shane Lowry did it again. He put a smile back on our faces after his successful his recent win at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. It was great to see him back on form and claim a well-deserved win.

That winning smile has been captured by talented Offaly artist, Conor Mc Nally. Conor was asked to do a painting of Lowry hitting his “hole in one” in Sawgrass, as a fund raiser for a local support group in Geashill. They expected him to do a quick caricature.

Instead, he produced this one off digital painting capturing Shane Lowry’s winning smile and simultaneously achieving his hole in one. It is an unusual painting as it has so much information from the achievement of the day, and still you come back to that familiar Shane smile.

Shane signed the painting, and it is now for auction. The painting is available to see in the Bridge Centre, Tullamore until Sunday 30th October. The auction is on-line. Interested parties can submit their bid and can follow the progress of the auction by clicking here

Bidding ends at 10pm on October 23 and it has an estimate of €400 to €600.

Conor is a young animator, who has worked on various projects in Birr and Belfast and has had a short film shown in Italy this summer. While animation is his field, this was the first time he attempted a painting of this style, and the first time he has recorded a famous person. He didn’t disappoint and can now add this to his range of work. Hopefully we will be hearing more about him in the future.

He is giving the proceeds from the auction to The Geashill Ukrainian Support group, who together with Geashill village and wider area have provided three families with a home and independence. The families can get some normality back into their lives. It is very difficult for the families who thought they would be returning to the Ukraine after six months and they are very grateful for the homes. The committee recognises that this war could last two to three years and is very grateful to Conor and Shane for contributing this signed picture to auction. This allows the committee to sustain the families over their stay.

They started the project in March and managed to fundraise a considerable sum of money to fund three mobile homes, situated on land donated by local woman, Bernie O'Sullivan. The children were welcomed into the school and are settling very well. It is only when you see up close people trying to rebuild their lives, you realise all they have lost. You realise the importance of the Internet, where children can see and talk to their families they left behind.