Council looking to hire part-time firefighters at four stations in Offaly

Offaly County Council looking to hire part-time firefighters across the county
Offaly County Council is looking to hire part-time firefighters across the county.
Applications are invited for the position of Retained Firefighter with Fire Brigades in Clara, Edenderry, Ferbane and Tullamore.
Offaly County Council says s panel may be created from which vacancies arising during the lifetime of the panel will be filled and depending on the number of applications received shortlisting of candidates may be necessary. Shortlisiting will be based on the information on the application form.
Application forms and further particulars are available on www.offaly.ie/jobs
Closing date for applications is this Thursday.
