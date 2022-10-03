Legends lined up for 'Reeling In The Hurling Years' event in Offaly

SPEND a night in the company of hurling legends like Anthony Daly, Eddie Brennan and Dan Shanahan – as well as local icons Brian Whelahan and Johnny Pilkington – as Birr GAA Club presents 'Reeling in the Hurling Years' on Thursday, October 13 in the County Arms Hotel (throw-in at 7.30pm).

MC'd by RTÉ's Darragh Maloney, it promises to be a night to remember. Their star-studded panel will go through their glittering careers and regale the audience with untold stories from the past that will leave all hurling fans on the edge of their seats.

More high-profile guests will be announced in the coming weeks so watch this space while there will also be a special edition of 'A Question of Sport' on a night that can't be missed.

Tickets (€20 each) are on sale through Eventbrite (more info is also available on Birr GAA's social media channels) with all funds raised going towards the Birr GAA Mayoral Campaign of Brian 'Snowball' Stephens.

Having received a sizeable €150,000 grant as part of the 2022 Sports Capital Grants, Birr GAA are planning to cement the club's future with major developments set to follow after the completion of the Mayoral Campaign at the end of October.

A 40-metre Ball Wall, an Astro Turf area (40m×20m) and an on-site gym for players to develop strength and conditioning are all in the pipeline and they look forward to seeing you all for 'Reeling in the Hurling Years' with a special night in store!