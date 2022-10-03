Eleven locations in Offaly to get electric vehicle public charging stations

Offaly County Council is planning to roll out eleven electric charging points across the county.
Eleven locations around Offaly are in line to get electric vehicle public charging stations.
The recent meeting of Birr Municipal District was told that the Council is currently working in collaboration with a private company on the project.
The charging points will be installed in Birr, Banagher, Ferbane, Kinnitty, Daingean, Shinrone, Rhode, Tullamore, Portarlington, Clara and Edenderry.
8,500 electric vehicles have been registered thus far this year. The aim is to eventually register 50,000 per year arriving eventually at a million by 2030.
Cllr John Clendennen welcomed the news but added, “we haven't been told when the stations will be installed. Can we have a timeline please? I also believe that more than 11 public charging stations will be necessary in the county. We also need more information about private charging stations outside people's homes. In short, we need more information and we need timelines.”
