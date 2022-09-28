Search

28 Sept 2022

Offaly hockey player all set to play in Masters World Cup in South Africa

Tullamore Hockey member to play in Masters World Cup

Lorna Bagnall

Reporter:

Reporter

28 Sept 2022 1:11 PM

Tullamore Hockey Club are looking forward to cheering on one of their own when Lorna Bagnall lines out for the Ireland Masters Hockey Women’s Team playing in the 2022 World Masters Hockey World Cup in Capetown, South Africa next month.

Lorna has been playing hockey since her secondary school days in Kilkenny. She continued to play during her college days in DCU and following that while working with Aer Lingus. When she returned to live in her home town of Tullamore just eight years ago, she became actively involved in the Tullamore Hockey Club again.

In recent years, Lorna has held the dual role of both player and coach for the Tullamore Hockey Senior Women’s Team. Tullamore Hockey Club are delighted to have such a positive role model active in the club and would like to take this opportunity to wish Lorna and her teammates, the very best of luck for the games ahead!

The World Masters Hockey World Cup is run over a 10-day period starting on October 1st and will be streamed live on worldmastershockey.org For more information on the Tullamore Hockey Club, visit www.tullamorehockeyclub.ie or email tullamorehockey2022@gmail.com.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media