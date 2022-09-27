Five men arrested by gardai investigating fatal incident in town near Offaly border

Gardai have arrested five men in connection with a serious assault in Monsaterevin in Kildare on Sunday, August 21.
29-year-old Dylan McCarthy died days after being assaulted in the town on August 21. A second man, who is in his 50s, also received serious injuries during the incident.
The men, all aged in their 20s, are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at multiple Garda Stations in Co Kildare. All five were arrested by Gardai this morning.
