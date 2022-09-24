BIG PICTURE SPECIAL: Offaly's 1982 heroes enjoy very special 40th Anniversary reunion overseas

On September 19 1982, Offaly won the Sam Maguire Cup when Seamus Darby's goal ended Kerry's five-in-a-row dream. Members of the team and others went on holiday in Turkey last week for a very special reunion.
he 1982 panel and others who played in that era. Front left to right, Pat Fitzgerald, Declan Farrell, Seamus Darby, Tony Maher, Stephen Darby, Matt Connor. Middle, Sean Lowry, Gerry Carroll, Liam Currums,, Richie Connor, Padraig Dunne, Sean Lalor, Martin Furlong, Leo Grogan (selector). Back, Mick Fitzgerald, Gerry Hickey, Johnny Mooney, Aidan O'Halloran, John Guinan, Vinny Henry.
