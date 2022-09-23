IN PICTURES: Outstanding Leaving Cert high achievers honoured at school in Offaly

A September Awards Ceremony was held in St. Brendan’s Community School, Birr, last week. The teachers at the School gave a warm welcome back to the members of the 2022 Leaving Cert class. Students who scored 500+ points were awarded a bursary to support them in making their move to the world of third level education.
Lynn Egar, 48, (purple hoodie) arrives for a special sitting of Mullingar District Court, Co Westmeath, where she was charged with the murder of her two children.
Pictured ahead of the Tullamore Court Hotel Offaly Junior 'A' Football Championship final at O'Connor Park next Saturday were Morgan Tynan of Ballinagar and Jordan Quinn of Kilcormac-Killoughey.
