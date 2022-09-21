MEMORY LANE: Dazzling debs dance for Offaly school's students from the archives

The Leaving Cert class of Coláiste Íosagáin in Portarlington gathered in Tullamore for the Debs Graduation ball at the Tullamore Court Hotel in 2008.
CLICK ON THE ARROWS ABOVE TO GO THROUGH OUR GALLERY OF PICTURES
Pictured ahead of the Tullamore Court Hotel Offaly Senior Football Championship final at O'Connor Park next Sunday were Michael Brazil of Tullamore and Niall McNamee of Rhode.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.