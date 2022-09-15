Search

15 Sept 2022

Man from the Midlands arrested by UK Police while attending funeral

A man from the Midlands before the courts on a series of public order charges has been arrested by UK police while attending a funeral in Liverpool, a court has heard.

Robbie Delaney (34) 3 Cuirt An Oir, Killashee Street, Longford, had been scheduled to appear at a sitting of Longford District Court last week to face charges relating to an incident in Longford town on May 19 this year.

The Longford man, who has a string of previous theft convictions to his name, was arrested and charged with section 4 and 6 public order as well as allegedly stealing a mobile phone worth €200 from a man in the Fee Court area of town along with €50 in cash.

Mr Delaney was further charged with allegedly impeding gardaí John Fitzmaurice and Glenn Horan and the theft of a set of handcuffs.

When Mr Delaney, who was also before the court last week accused of breaching a community safety order, was called before Judge Bernadette Owens last Tuesday it was revealed he was currently behind bars in England.

“I am told he is in prison in Liverpool,” said defence solicitor Bríd Mimnagh.

“A relative (of Mr Delaney’s) said he went back to attend a funeral in Liverpool last week and was arrested on foot of outstanding charges,” she said.

The accused had initially appeared in court the day after the alleged incident in May along with three other co-accused, a male and two females.

In November 2020, Mr Delaney had a six month suspended prison sentence revoked after being found guilty of four shoplifting offences at various outlets in Longford town over the course of a two week period.

He had previously been sentenced the previous September after he was convicted of 17 theft charges in total.

The case was ultimately adjourned to a sitting of Longford District Court on October 4, to allow the State to liaise with law enforcement agencies in the UK to determine whether those claims were true.

