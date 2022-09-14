Drunk man was found with knife on church grounds in Midlands
Bail was granted to a man who was found with a knife in an intoxicated state behind a church in Portlaoise.
Jordan Buckley, 30, 15 Oakleaf Crescent, Portlaoise was discovered intoxicated behind SS Peter & Paul’s Church on September 7.
Gardaí said a male lying on the ground at the back of the church at 8pm. The man was abusive to gardai and unable to stand up without assistance, the court was told.
“He refused to give an excuse for having a knife on his person,” gardai added.
Judge Michelle Finan fixed bail on strict conditions which included a curfew. The man was remanded on bail to appear before Portlaoise District Court again on October 6.
Offaly’s Amy Gavin Mangan in action against Leitrim . She will be in action for her club this weekend
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.