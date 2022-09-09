Gardai investigating series of burglaries in Offaly on Thursday
Gardai are investigating a series of burglaries that occurred in Offaly on Thursday.
Tullamore Garda are investigating a number of burglaries in Norbury Woods, Tullamore and Castlewood Cottages, Geashill on Thursday, September 8.
Gardai are asking anyone who was in Norbury Woods between 3pm and 4pm or Castewood Cottages between 12pm and 4pm and who may have seen anything suspicious or who has dashcam footage to please contact them at Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600.
