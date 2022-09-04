Great excitement as three sets of twins enjoy first day at rural Offaly school

Three sets of twins started school at Ballyboy NS this week
History was made at Scoil Bhríde, Ballyboy on Monday as three sets of twins were welcomed into the Junior Infants class.
This is the first time in the history of the school that there have been three sets of twins in the one class.
There was great excitement and everyone is looking forward to a wonderful year ahead.
The three sets of twins are pictured above (l. to r.) Hannah Fox, Harry Fox, Eadaoin Carroll, Odhran Carroll, Martin Breen and Sean Breen
