Two men arrested in the Midlands after drugs found in property searches
Gardai arrested two men and seized a significant quantity of cannabis following searches at two properties in Stradbally yesterday.
The two men, who are aged in their 30s, were arrested as a result of the searches when Gardai discovered cannabis worth around €9,000.
Gardai said: “Gardaí seized a total of €9,000 of suspected cannabis following two searches in the Stradbally, Co. Laois, yesterday, Tuesday 30th August 2022.”
“Two males in their 30s were arrested as a result. Both have since been charged and are due to appear at Portlaoise District Court later in September.”
The discovery comes just days ahead of the the Electric Picnic festival in the Laois town.
uition is available in a range of instruments such as violin, cello, flute, clarinet, saxophone, piano and guitar at Tullamore Stage School, plus classes in drama, song & dance, choir and much more
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.