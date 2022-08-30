Lane closures planned on busy stretch of motorway in Midlands for ten weeks

The M8 Dublin-Cork motorway
Laois County Council intends to close the M8 Northbound from September 27 to mid December for emergency repairs.
The council announced that Northbound traffic will be diverted through Abbeyleix during the closure.
They announced plans for M8 Northbound Road closure from Junction 3 (Rathdowney), with northbound traffic diverted via Abbeyleix during from September 27 to December 15.
The council stated that: “Laois County Council hereby serves notice of the decision to implement a full M8 Northbound Road closure from Junction 3 (Rathdowney), with northbound traffic diverted via Abbeyleix during the period 27th September to the 15th December 2022.”
Laois county council said the closure is required to facilitate emergency pavement repairs works. A Traffic Management Plan will be in operation.
The council said “the works will require a number of night-time motorway closures, to be confirmed in advance of the works, with traffic directed along the diversion routes. The works location are as follows: M8 Northbound Motorway, between Junction 3 (Rathdowney) and the M7/M8 interchange.”
Maps of the diversion routes are available for inspection at www.laois.ie and Áras an Chontae, Portlaoise
