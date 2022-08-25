IN PICTURES: Celebration held to mark the work of two local departing Parish Priests

A poignant and reflective Thanksgiving Mass was held in St. Cronan's Church recently to allow the Parishioners of St. Cronan's Pastoral Area an opportunity to celebrate and give thanks for the long ministry of Roscrea's two Parish Priests, Fr Michael Harding and Fr Pat Treacy as they prepare to leave Roscrea
CLICK ON THE ARROWS ABOVE TO GO THROUGH THE GALLERY OF PICTURES
Fr Michael Harding and Fr Pat Treacy made an indelible impression on the community of Roscrea - Photo: PJ Wright
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.