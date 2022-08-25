Tullamore RFC invite members and friends to watch Irish womens' international

The Irish team that defeated Japan in the frst test
TULLAMORE Rugby Club have extended an open invitation to members and locals to watch the Ireland v Japan womens' rugby international next Saturday in their club house.
Four former and current Tullamore players featured in Ireland's win over Japan last Saturday and some will play in the second test – it takes place in Japan at 11am Irish time.
Kilcormac woman, Nichola Fryday, Tullamore's Ailsa Hughes and Clara's Aoife Dalton started last Saturday while Kilcavan's Leah Tarpey came on as a replacement.
Team captain Fryday and Hughes started their careers in Tullamore and now play with Exeter Chiefs and Railway Union, respectively. Dalton recently swtiched from Tullamore to Old Belvedere while Tarpey is still playing with Tullamore.
The Tullamore RFC club house in Spollanstown will be hopen from 10.30am and the club would like to see a good turnout to support and celebrate their local heroes. They have extended an invite to all, especially to younger members, and any family members, relations, friends of the ladies from Tullamore RFC who are involved.
The Primary Care centre in Tullamore. People were able to avail of covid vaccinations at the pop up clinic there yesterday Sunday August 21
Circled above is the picture of the ghostly figure - photo Paranormal Supernatural Investigations Ireland Facebook page
IRELAND WEATHER: Met Eireann forecast when spell of good weather set to end with low pressure looming
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.