Search

25 Aug 2022

Tullamore RFC invite members and friends to watch Irish womens' international

Tullamore RFC invite members and friends to watch Irish womens' international

The Irish team that defeated Japan in the frst test

Reporter:

Reporter

25 Aug 2022 11:49 AM

TULLAMORE Rugby Club have extended an open invitation to members and locals to watch the Ireland v Japan womens' rugby international next Saturday in their club house.

Four former and current Tullamore players featured in Ireland's win over Japan last Saturday and some will play in the second test – it takes place in Japan at 11am Irish time.

Kilcormac woman, Nichola Fryday, Tullamore's Ailsa Hughes and Clara's Aoife Dalton started last Saturday while Kilcavan's Leah Tarpey came on as a replacement.

Team captain Fryday and Hughes started their careers in Tullamore and now play with Exeter Chiefs and Railway Union, respectively. Dalton recently swtiched from Tullamore to Old Belvedere while Tarpey is still playing with Tullamore.

The Tullamore RFC club house in Spollanstown will be hopen from 10.30am and the club would like to see a good turnout to support and celebrate their local heroes. They have extended an invite to all, especially to younger members, and any family members, relations, friends of the ladies from Tullamore RFC who are involved.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media