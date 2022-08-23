IRELAND WEATHER: Another change coming in the weather with Met Eireann forecast wetter and cooler weather on the way

Another change is coming in the weather for Ireland with Met Eireann forecasting a spell of wetter and cooler weather on the way

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, the weather will be changeable in the coming days with a good deal of cloud and some showers of longer spells of rain.

While temperatures will remain similar in the mid to high teen or low twenties through until Saturday, it will turn cooler from Sunday onwards.

The full Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days is as follows:

WEATHER FORECAST FOR WEDNESDAY

After a mostly dry and sunny to Wednesday morning, moderate southwesterly winds will freshen, feeding in scattered blustery showers from the west for the afternoon. As winds ease through the evening so too will the shower activity. Parts of the southeast and east will stay fully dry. Feeling coolest in the west and northwest with highest temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees.

Many areas dry with clear skies on Wednesday night but it will become cloudier in the west towards morning with patchy light rain and drizzle developing by morning, mostly in Atlantic coastal counties. Lowest temperatures generally of 9 to 13 degrees with winds easing light southwesterly overnight.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR THURSDAY

Cloud and outbreaks of rain and drizzle will extend from the west to all parts during the morning. A few sunny spells may develop at times in the south during the afternoon but it will be a generally dull damp day, heavier outbreaks of rain will extend from the west through the evening. Highs of 15 to 19 degrees in mostly moderate southwesterly breezes.

Outbreaks of rain will gradually clear eastwards early in the night, becoming lighter and patchier as they do so. Turning mostly dry with clear spells later. Lows of 9 to 13 degrees in light westerly breezes.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy with a scattering of showers and just occasional sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.

Staying dry with clear spells in the east overnight, cloudier to the west with some patchy outbreaks of rain at times on western fringes. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees in light variable breezes.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SATURDAY

More uncertainty for Saturday however currently it looks as if the east will stay dry for most of the day with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Cloudier in the west with outbreaks of rain developing through the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees in mostly moderate southerly winds.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast, it looks to turn somewhat cooler and more showery on Sunday and for the early days of next week with highs in the mid to high teens.