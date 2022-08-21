Malone takes top prize Offaly Footballers Golf Society captain's prize

Roy Malone in 1997.
THE captain's prize of the Offaly Footballers Golf Society took place on Friday in Esker Hills Golf Club. A large turnout of former players turned up to play for the prize of Mossie Clavin, formerly St Carthage's and now Shamrocks.
Rhode's Roy Malone, an Offaly football hero in the 1990s took first prize. Malone was outstanding as Offaly won the Leinster Senior Football Championship and National Football League in 1997 and 1998 and continued to play county football into the mid 2000s.
The full list of prize winners was:
1st overall Roy Malone
2nd overall Larry Lyman
3rd overall Aidan O Halloran
Cat 1
1st John Guinan
2nd Pat Doyle
Cat 2
1st Billy Calvin
2nd Gerry Hickey
Cat 3
1st Nicholas Whelan
2nd Martin Nugent
Gross Mick Wright
Visitors
1st Tom Wright
2nd Peter Fuchs
