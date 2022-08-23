Car seized as disqualified driver arrested in the Midlands

Pic Credit: Laois Offaly Gardai
Gardai arrested a driver and seized a car in the Midlands recently.
The Laois Roads Policing stopped the vehicle in Portlaoise and discovered the tax was out of date.
Further enquiries on the Garda Mobility App revealed the driver was disqualified.
The driver was arrested and charged to appear before Portlaoise Distict Court at a later date. The car was seized.
