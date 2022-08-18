Search

18 Aug 2022

Ireland Weather Forecast: Wet weather ahead but Met Eireann forecast one more blast of summer to come

Ireland Weather Forecast: Wet weather ahead but Met Eireann forecast one more blast of summer weather ahead

Ireland Weather Forecast: Wet weather ahead but Met Eireann forecast one more blast of summer weather ahead

Reporter:

Damian Moran

18 Aug 2022 3:09 PM

Ireland is in for a spell of wet weather in the coming days but the summer might not be over yet with Met Eireann forecasting one more blast of summer ahead. 

According to the Monthly Forecast from Met Eireann, high pressure is set to return to Ireland at the end of August with the weather set to be mainly dry. 

According to Met Eireann, from Friday, August 26 to Thursday, September 1, high pressure is expected to return over Ireland. This week will be more settled with drier than normal conditions in all areas. Temperatures are signalled to rise slightly, to become a degree above average across the island.

However from September 2 to September 8, Met Eireann forecasts that the weather will be more changeable with low pressure likely to return at times from the Atlantic, bringing more unsettled conditions overall. Temperatures are signalled to continue to trend around a degree above average for most areas. There is signalled to be normal to slightly above normal precipitation across most areas.

According to Met Eireann, from September 9 to September 15, low pressure is signalled to be the main driver of Ireland's. An unsettled week is signalled with above normal precipitation predicted for most areas. Rainfall warnings may be required but confidence is low at this stage. Temperatures will likely be slightly above the norm.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media